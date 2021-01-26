HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County avoids upset, squeaks past Water Valley

BALLINGER, Texas — Junior guard Jenna Battle poured in a game-high 20 points to help Ballinger to a 48-32 win over Clyde in District 6-3A Tuesday night.

The Lady Bearcats (15-6, 8-3) will travel to Brady (11-9, 3-7) on Jan. 29. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.