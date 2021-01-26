HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County avoids upset, squeaks past Water Valley

Locker Room
Posted: / Updated:

MERTZON — Sophomore forward Bo Morrow made consecutive clutch throws with under 25 seconds to play and No. 22 Irion County squeaked past Water Valley 37-35 in a District 11-1A contest on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Jordan Harrison scored a game-high 14 points for the Hornets (14-4, 6-0 in district) while sophomore forward Trevin Coffell added 13 points.

Junior forward Conner Glass scored a team-high 10 points for the Wildcats (9-6, 5-1).

Both teams continue district play on Friday. Irion County goes on the road to face Bronte, while Water Valley host Sterling City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Water Valley Varsity Football Schedule