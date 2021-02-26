HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Irion County tops Sterling City, slides into regional semifinals

RANKIN, Texas — No. 21 Irion County and Sterling City traded blows all night on Friday, but the Hornets prevailed 43-42 and are moving on to the Class 1A Region II regional semifinals.
Sophomore forward Trevin Coffell scored a game-high 21 points for Irion County who overcame a three-point halftime deficit to keep its season alive. Sophomore forward Bo Morrow and sophomore guard Jordan Harrison added nine and six points, respectively.
Sterling City finished third in District 11-1A and didn’t back down from district champion Irion County in a win-or-go-home contest. Senior guard Cross Knittel led the Eagles with a team-high 17 points while senior forward Hudson Cox added 11 points.
Irion County will face Eula in the regional semifinals.
