HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Irion County tops Sterling City, slides into regional semifinals

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN, Texas — No. 21 Irion County and Sterling City traded blows all night on Friday, but the Hornets prevailed 43-42 and are moving on to the Class 1A Region II regional semifinals.

Sophomore forward Trevin Coffell scored a game-high 21 points for Irion County who overcame a three-point halftime deficit to keep its season alive. Sophomore forward Bo Morrow and sophomore guard Jordan Harrison added nine and six points, respectively.

Sterling City finished third in District 11-1A and didn’t back down from district champion Irion County in a win-or-go-home contest. Senior guard Cross Knittel led the Eagles with a team-high 17 points while senior forward Hudson Cox added 11 points.

Irion County will face Eula in the regional semifinals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Irion County Varsity Football Schedule

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.