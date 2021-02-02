HIGHLIGHTS: No. 20 Robert Lee snaps 19-year district title drought

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA kept its District 6-3A title hopes alive with a 52-46 win over Ballinger Tuesday night.

The Eagles avenged an early January loss to the Bearcats with huge help from senior guard Jevon Everitt and freshman guard Jaidden Villanueva. Everitt scored a game-high 16 points while Villanueva contributed 12 points.

Senior guard Kenjrik Manley led Ballinger with a team-high 11 points. Senior guard Johnathan Delgado scored 10 points.

TLCA (20-2, 9-2) will travel to Brady (9-8, 3-7) on Feb. 5. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

Ballinger will host first place Wall (16-5, 10-1) on Friday at 8 p.m.