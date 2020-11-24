HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest uses second-half surge to beat Water Valley

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest outscored Water Valley 30-6 in the second-half to pick up its second win of the season 48-19 Monday evening at Veribest High School.

Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless and sophomore guard Cora Blackwell led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 11 points while senior post Kalysta Minton-Holland scored a team-high seven points for Water Valley.

Veribest (2-0) will travel to Hawley on Nov. 24. Tipoff is at 11 a.m.

Water Valley (1-1) will host Garden City at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 1.

