HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest rolls past Robert Lee

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest shook off any holiday rust that might have accumulated with a 61-33 win over Robert Lee Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore guard Callie Briley led the way for the Lady Falcons with a game-high 21 points. Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless added 19 points including nine in the fourth quarter to help close the game out.

Junior guard Braylee Hood scored a team-high 13 points for Robert Lee.

Veribest (11-1, 1-0) will return to action on Dec. 31 with a road game against Grape Creek. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.

Robert Lee is set to travel to Sterling City on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• KLST Player of the Year: Halfmann, Wheeless lead Veribest to new heights
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2020 was a strange year in the world of sports. Spring seasons were canceled, March Madness d…

• KLST Top 10 Plays of December
SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Sports breaks down the top 10 plays of December 2020.Tune into KLST News every Sunday at 10 p…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger rolls over Jim Ned in district opener
BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger started District 6-3A with a 49-31 win over Jim Ned Tuesday night to improve to 11-0 o…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Central handles Midland in 2-6A opener
SAN ANGELO — Central outscored Midland in each quarter of its 69-54 victory to open District 2-6A play at Babe…

• TABC: Five Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Five Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of B…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stays perfect, handles Grape Creek in district opener
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA opened District 6-3A play with a dominant 96-38 win over Grape Creek Monday night to improve t…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Robert Lee Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule