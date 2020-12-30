HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest rolls past Robert Lee

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest shook off any holiday rust that might have accumulated with a 61-33 win over Robert Lee Tuesday afternoon.



Sophomore guard Callie Briley led the way for the Lady Falcons with a game-high 21 points. Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless added 19 points including nine in the fourth quarter to help close the game out.



Junior guard Braylee Hood scored a team-high 13 points for Robert Lee.



Veribest (11-1, 1-0) will return to action on Dec. 31 with a road game against Grape Creek. Tip-off is set for 11 a.m.



Robert Lee is set to travel to Sterling City on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

