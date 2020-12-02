HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest rallies to beat No. 25 Blackwell

VERIBEST, Texas — No. 2 Veribest scored just two points in the third quarter, but came from behind to beat No. 25 Blackwell 37-33 Tuesday evening at Veribest High School.



Junior guard Kennadi Wheeless and senior post Bella Halfmann each scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady Falcons.



With the win, Veribest improves to 4-0 while Blackwell falls to 2-2. The Lady Falcons will hit the road to Sterling City on Friday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.



The Lady Hornets will travel to San Angelo Cornerstone Christian on Friday at 6 p.m.

