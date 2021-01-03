HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest dominates Paint Rock in 12-1A showdown

PAINT ROCK, Texas — No. 2 Veribest took care of business against Paint Rock 67-13 Saturday afternoon for its second win in District 12-1A.



Sophomore guard Callie Briley led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 18 points while junior guard Kennadi Wheeless added 15 points. Freshman forward Shotze Hennig scored a team-high 6 points for Paint Rock.



Veribest (12-1, 2-0) will return to action on Tuesday at Panther Creek. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

