HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Veribest dominates Paint Rock in 12-1A showdown

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAINT ROCK, Texas — No. 2 Veribest took care of business against Paint Rock 67-13 Saturday afternoon for its second win in District 12-1A.

Sophomore guard Callie Briley led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 18 points while junior guard Kennadi Wheeless added 15 points. Freshman forward Shotze Hennig scored a team-high 6 points for Paint Rock.

Veribest (12-1, 2-0) will return to action on Tuesday at Panther Creek. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall bounces back from first loss, cruises past Grape Creek
GRAPE CREEK — No. 9 Wall bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 61-20 victory over Grape Creek in a…

• WATCH: 2020 Concho Valley Year in Sports
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As 2020 comes to an end, Concho Valley Homepage relives the highs and lows from a memorable year i…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA’s Villanueva, Everitt shine in win
SAN ANGELO — Jaidden Vilanueva scored a game-high 22 points, while Jevon Everitt added 20 points, and TLCA defeated…

• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA’s comeback falls short against Reagan County
SAN ANGELO — Reagan County defeated TLCA 40-35 in a non-district contest at TLCA Gym.The Lady Eagles return to…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Sterling City downs Ozona for third win
STERLING CITY, Texas — Sterling City dominated the Ozona Lady Lions 57-37 Tuesday evening for the team’s third win of t…

• HIGHLIGHTS: No.17 Sterling City opens season with win over Ozona
STERLING CITY, Texas — No. 17 Sterling City played basketball for the first time in nine months Tuesday evening.And t…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Paint Rock Varsity Football Schedule

Veribest Varsity Football Schedule