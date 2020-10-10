HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Sterling City blows past Bronte in District 8-1A Div. I

BRONTE, Texas — No. 2 Sterling City kept things rolling with a 62-0 win over Bronte Friday night at Stephenson Stadium.

The Eagles (7-0) host Highland (4-3) on Oct. 16 while Bronte travels to Robert Lee (1-4). Both games are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

