HIGHLIGHTS: No. 16 Sterling City bounces back, downs Bronte

BRONTE, Texas — No. 16 Sterling City bounced back from its loss to Water Valley with a 39-23 win over Bronte Friday night in District 11-1A.

The Eagles overcame a slow start to improve to 5-1, 2-1 in district.

Both teams will return to action on Jan. 19. Sterling City is set to travel to Irion County while Bronte hosts Blackwell. Tip-off for both games is set for 7:45 p.m.

