HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Wall surges past Ballinger

STERLING CITY -- Water Valley took down No. 16 Sterling City 42-39 in a thrilling District 11-1A matchup on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (6-5, 1-1 in district) held a five-point lead at the half and a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles (4-1, 1-1) had an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but their last chance shot was off the mark.

Both teams continue district play on Friday. Sterling City goes on the road to face Bronte at 7:30 p.m., while Water Valley hosts Robert Lee at 7:30 p.m.