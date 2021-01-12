HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Wall surges past Ballinger

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WALL — No. 15 Wall pull away in the second half to defeat Ballinger 47-28 in a District 6-3A contest on Tuesday.

Kamryn Williams led the Lady Hawks (16-1, 7-0 in district) with 15 points, while Avery Hoelscher added 11 points.

Both teams start the backstretch of district play on Friday. Wall hosts TLCA at 6:15 p.m., while Ballinger goes on the road to face Merkel at 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Wall Varsity Football Schedule