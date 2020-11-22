HIGHLIGHTS: No. 15 Lady Hawks beat Midland in home opener

WALL, Texas– The No. 15 Wall Girls Basketball team hosted Midland High on Saturday for their home opener. The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Bulldogs 42-24.

Wall (4-0) led 21-13 at halftime, and outscored Midland 11-6 in the third quarter. Kamyrn Williams and Kylie Phillips each totaled nine points for the Lady Hawks in the victory.

The Lady Hawks will host Brownwood at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

