HIGHLIGHTS: No. 14 Wall handles Ballinger in 6-3A contest

BALLINGER — No. 14 Wall scored five runs in the first three innings and would go on to take down District 6-3A rival Ballinger 9-4 on Friday.

The Hawks (10-2 in district) held BHS scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when the Bearcats scored all four of their runs.

Both teams continue district play on Tuesday, April 26th.

