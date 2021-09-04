HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City unable to hold No. 2 May in championship rematch

STERLING CITY– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles hosted No. 2 May Tigers in a rematch of the 2020 1A State Championship game.



The Eagles have won both previous matchups against the Tigers however they were still considered underdogs going into each game.



Johnathan Monreal gets the Eagles on the board first scoring on the kick return. The Tigers didn’t take long to respond scoring on their first possession.

May led 58-48 at halftime and would go on to beat the Eagles for the first time 104-80. View the highlights in the video above.



Sterling City goes on the road to face O’Donnell next week.