HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City state championship bound, beats No. 2 Borden County in overtime

SWEETWATER, Texas– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles are headed to the 1A State Championship game after beating No. 2 Borden County 48-40 in overtime in the state semifinals. This will be the second appearance in the state title game for the Eagles, with their previous appearance coming in 2010.



Borden County (11-3) held a 32-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Sterling City (14-0) tied the game at 32 with just over three minutes left with a touchdown pass to Chance Ferguson from Cross Knittel. The Coyotes quickly took the lead back with a touchdown run from Mason Cole to lead 40-32.



The Eagles had one last chance in regulation to tie the game, and a Knittel touchdown pass to Hudson Cox did the trick, which tied the game at 40 as time expired.



Sterling City scored first in overtime to lead 48-40. Borden County was unable to respond, failing to convert on fourth down.

Seniors Chance Ferguson (19) and Hudson Cox (18) celebrate after Sterling City defeated Borden County in the 1A State Semifinals on Saturday in Sweetwater.

Sterling City will play the May Tigers in the Class 1A Division I State Championship at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16th at AT&T Stadium.

