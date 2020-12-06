HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City state championship bound, beats No. 2 Borden County in overtime

SWEETWATER, Texas– The No. 1 Sterling City Eagles are headed to the 1A State Championship game after beating No. 2 Borden County 48-40 in overtime in the state semifinals. This will be the second appearance in the state title game for the Eagles, with their previous appearance coming in 2010.
Borden County (11-3) held a 32-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Sterling City (14-0) tied the game at 32 with just over three minutes left with a touchdown pass to Chance Ferguson from Cross Knittel. The Coyotes quickly took the lead back with a touchdown run from Mason Cole to lead 40-32.
The Eagles had one last chance in regulation to tie the game, and a Knittel touchdown pass to Hudson Cox did the trick, which tied the game at 40 as time expired.
Sterling City scored first in overtime to lead 48-40. Borden County was unable to respond, failing to convert on fourth down.
Sterling City will play the May Tigers in the Class 1A Division I State Championship at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16th at AT&T Stadium.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: Cougars roll past Water Valley
CHRISTOVAL, Texas–Christoval Boys Basketball hosted Water Valley on Saturday and the Cougars won, 52-35. The Cougars…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Jones drops 28 points in win over Forsan
CHRISTOVAL, Texas– Christoval Girls Basketball hosted Forsan Saturday morning and the Lady Cougars won 44-33. Graci…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes care of Fort Stockton
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View defeated Fort Stockton 52-46 Friday night at Ben Norton Gym.The Chiefs will travel to B…
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ends in state quarterfinals
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ended in the Class 2A Div. II Region 4 State Quarterfinal t…
• No. 1 Sterling City faces No. 2 Borden County for second time
STERLING CITY — No. 1 Sterling City is two wins away from the program’s first state championship. Standing in the way…
• PREVIEW: No. 7 Christoval battles No. 9 Falls City in state quarterfinals
At the start of the season, Christoval and Falls City emerged as favorites in 2A Division II Region IV. Once the…