HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City handles Hermleigh, sets up showdown with No. 5 Rankin

MCCAMEY Texas-- The Alpine Bucks stopped Sonora on 4th down late in the game and scored on their ensuing possession to defeat the Broncos 30-22 in the 3A Division II Bi-District round.

Sonora finishes the season 4-7 overall. The Bucks are moving on to the Area Round.

• CVHP High School Football ScoreboardThursdayWall 20, Boyd 14Alpine 30, Sonora 22Crane 49, Brady 15Mason 40, Weimar 7Flatonia 15, Ozona 6No. 1 Sterling City...