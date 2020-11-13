HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City handles Hermleigh, sets up showdown with No. 5 Rankin

ROBERT LEE — No. 1 Sterling City handily defeated Hermleigh 61-12 in a 1A Division I bi-district round matchup at Griffith Stadium on Thursday.

The Eagles (11-0) rattled off 47 unanswered points, after trailing 6-0 early in the first quarter. Senior running back Cross Knittel led the team with five touchdowns, while senior running back Francisco Gonzales added two more.

Sterling City will take on No. 5 Rankin at 7:30 p.m. Nov 20th at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium in Big Lake.

