HIGHLIGHTS: Miles drops to 0-2 after loss to Coahoma

MILES, Texas– The Miles Bulldogs hosted Coahoma to kick off week two of high school football. Coahoma beat Miles 49-0, back-to-back shut out losses for the Bulldogs.

Miles will hit the road for the first time this season to take on Roscoe next week on Friday, September 11th. Kick off will be at 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Christoval completes comeback against Grape Creek

GRAPE CREEK (Texas) – The Christoval Cougars erased a halftime deficit to win on the road against the Grape Creek…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger shuts out Buckaroos

BALLINGER (Texas) – The Ballinger Bearcats keep the Breckenridge Buckaroos off the scoreboard on Friday night at…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

• Eden looking for second statement win

EDEN — Eden provided fans with one of the more exciting games in Week 1. The Bulldogs(1-0) knocked off 1A Division…

• Angelo State opts for football in fall, ineligible for LSC Championship play next spring

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State announced Friday morning that it will play football games this fall rather than d…

• Wall prepared for top 5 showdown with Cisco

WALL — Wall’s much anticipated matchup against Eastland in Week 1 turned out to be a 38-3 blow out after multiple s…