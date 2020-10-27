HIGHLIGHTS: Miles downs Colorado City, earns first round bye

STERLING CITY Texas — The Miles Lady Bulldogs outlasted Colorado City in a five-set thriller (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-9) Monday night at Sterling City High School.

Miles claims a first round bye with the win and will face Hawley in the Class 2A Region I Area Round.

