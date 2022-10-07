SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs hosted the Albany Lions at home, coming off their bi-week.

Albany is on the board first, London Fuentes makes the connection to Coy Lefever for the Lions to put them up 14-0.

The Bulldogs begin to wake up and Dylan Garza rolls into the endzone to put Miles on the board 21-6.

Lefever again for the Lions, he’s going to break through some tackles and easily walk into the endzone.

Some nice Bulldog connection, quarterback Hayven Book to Garza again, in for the touchdown.

Miles falls against the Albany Lions 49-18. The Bulldogs will look to pick up a win next week over at Hamlin.