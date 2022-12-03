SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs took on the Cornerstone Lions in the Championship game of the Miles Ribs Tournament.

A defensive battle for sure during the first half, Jacob Vega gets this one to Cooper Ellison for the layup and it is good.

A pass from Carson Ellison to Hayven Book, and that’ll be a Bulldogs three-pointer.

Look at this energy from Carson Ellison, all game long, keeping his team in it.

The Bulldogs come out victorious 38-23 over Cornerstone and are the 2022 Miles Ribs Tournament Champions.