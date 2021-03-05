SAN ANGELO, Texas — Menard opened the game with a flurry of runs in the first inning to beat TLCA 11-6 Friday afternoon at the Texas Bank Sports Complex.
The Lady Yellowjackets (3-5) have now won three games in a row and will battle Winters on the road Saturday at 11 a.m.
TLCA will open District 6-3A play on March 9 at home against Wall. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.
HIGHLIGHTS: Menard starts fast, takes care of TLCA
