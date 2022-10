SAN ANGELO, TX. — In their District 13-1A Division openers for both teams, Menard would hand Robert Lee their first loss of the season, defeating the Steers 64-38.

It would be a big night for Yellowjacket running back who had three rushing touchdowns just in the first half of action.

Robert Lee travels to Veribest next Friday, while Menard is off, returning to action in two weeks when they host the Falcons.