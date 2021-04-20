HIGHLIGHTS: McMillan’s walk-off keeps Central’s playoff hopes alive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central won Tuesday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Midland Lee at the San Angelo Stadium Complex.
The game was tied at five with the Lady Cats batting in the bottom of the seventh when senior infielder Ashton McMillian hit the game-winning solo homer.
Baily Fulps took the win for Central in the circle. The pitcher allowed 10 hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out 12 and walking one.
The Lady Cats racked up seven hits on the day with Rylee Dehn and McMillian leading the way with two hits each.
Central can clinch a spot in the Class 6A playoffs with a win on the road in its regular season finale against Abilene on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
