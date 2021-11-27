HIGHLIGHTS: May ends Water Valley’s historic run

COLORADO CITY-- Sterling City will not repeat as 1A Division I state champions in 2021. Westbrook overcame a 15 point deficit and defeated the reigning champs 44-41 in the 1A Div. I Region II finals at Wolf Stadium on Friday.

The Eagles (10-3) trailed early but fought their way back and took 29-20 going into halftime. SCHS continued to create separation in the second half scoring on its first possession to lead 35-20.

However, the Wildcats (9-4) would take advantage of turnovers and retake the lead 36-35 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Westbrook would hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats will face Happy in the 1A Div. I state semifinals next week.