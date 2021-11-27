HIGHLIGHTS: May ends Water Valley’s historic run

ROBERT LEE– May overcame an early deficit and defeated Water Valley 70-49 in the 1A Division I Region IV final at Griffith Stadium on Saturday.

The Tigers (13-0) are headed back to the state semifinals for a second consecutive season. The Wildcats (12-1) set a new school record for wins in a season and made it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time.

May will face Abbott in the 1A Div. I state semifinals at Lion Stadium in Dublin.

