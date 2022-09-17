SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mason Punchers traveled over to the Christoval Cougars for a Concho Valley match-up between two preseasons ranked teams. Christoval and Mason both sat at 2 -1 going into Friday night’s game, but Mason came out victorious.

#12 Ryne Todd gets the wide-open run in their first drive of the game, down the middle for a Mason touchdown.

A kick-off by Christoval leads right into Todd’s arms. Todd breaks through a few defenders and runs it in for a touchdown.

It was all Mason the first half, this time closer to the endzone quarterback Ivan Wofford to #29 Brody Comey for the Punchers touchdown, holding a 21 to nothing lead.

The Punchers ended the night on a 50-12 victory over the Christoval Cougars and are back in action at home next week against Ballinger. The Cougars will be taking on the Brady Bulldogs.