SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mason Punchers put up an impressive performance against the Sonora Broncos with their 13 to three win Tuesday afternoon.

Mason would jump out to a five-to-zero lead early in the first inning to give them some confidence.

Jona Galvan would get things going for the Broncos, he hit a ground ball out to the left field, moving runners around the diamond to score Jorge Leija.

Sonora would get two more runners on the board falling with the final 13-3 final to Mason. Both teams get a week’s break before taking on each other in a rematch on March 21, over at Sonora.