HIGHLIGHTS: Mason outlasts Ozona, in driver seat of District 14-2A Div. I

OZONA, Texas — Mason outlasted Ozona 27-18 for its fifth straight win Friday night at Lion Stadium.

With the win, the Punchers (5-4, 4-0) can clinch the outright title with a win next week against Brackettville (2-6, 1-3). Ozona (6-3, 3-1) takes on Johnson City (3-6, 2-2) and can still be co-champions with a Mason loss.

Harper (2-7, 2-1) secured the final playoff spot with a 45-8 win over Johnson City while Brackettville and Center Point (0-7, 0-4) have been eliminated.

