SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Ozona Lions baseball team dropped their Area Round series opener to Stamford 7-0 Thursday afternoon.

Over at Donsky Field, the Bulldogs would jump out to an early 4-0 lead in the first, before adding three more runs in the second as the Lions weren’t able to muster up any offense on Thursday.

The Lions and Bulldogs continue their best-of-three series Saturday afternoon at Donsky Field beginning at 3 p.m.