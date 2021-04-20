HIGHLIGHTS: Levelland pulls away late to down Lake View

SAN ANGELO — No. 17 Levelland used a five-run fifth inning to pull away from Lake View 8-6 in a District 3-4A contest at LVHS Baseball Field on Tuesday.
The Chiefs attempted a late rally scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Lake View faced Levelland again on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday.
