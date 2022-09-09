SAN ANGELO, TX — The saying goes, defense wins championships, and that was certainly the case Friday night as Wall who knocked off long-time rival Jim Ned 3-0.

The Hawks would get the lone score of the game from a field goal by Pierce Jameson with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter to secure the victory Friday.

Prior to the game this evening, the community of Wall and school district honored the late Clayton Weishuhn who was tragically killed in a car crash back in April, was a standout when he wore the green and white from 1974-1977. Following his days in Wall, he would play for Angelo State where he was a two-time All-American linebacker and member of the Rams’ 1978 NAIA National Championship team.

Wall is back in action next Friday when they travel to Peaster.