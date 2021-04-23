ABILENE –Abilene High scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to defeat Central 5-1 and secure the final playoff spot in District 2-6A on Friday.
The Lady Cats evened the game at one in the top of the fourth, before the Lady Eagles broke away for good.
Central finishes its season fifth in district with a 5-7 record.
HIGHLIGHTS: Late Abilene surge ends Lady Cats’ season
