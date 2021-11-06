HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes down Big Spring, finishes third in 2-4A Div. I

SAN ANGELO– Lake View used two late touchdowns to take down Big Spring 49-35 in a District 2-4A Division I matchup at San Angelo Stadium.
The Chiefs (3-7 overall, 1-2 in district) secured the No. 3 seed in 2-4A Div. I with the victory and will face Clint in the bi-district round next week.
