HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View takes care of Fort Stockton

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View defeated Fort Stockton 52-46 Friday night at Ben Norton Gym.

The Chiefs will travel to Brownwood on Dec. 8 to take on the Lions. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

