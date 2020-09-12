HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View protects home court against Cornerstone Christian

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Maidens defeated San Angelo Cornerstone Christian in four sets (27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21) on Saturday at Lake View High School to improve to 7-4 overall.
Lake View will host Grape Creek on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
