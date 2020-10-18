HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View outlasts Levelland in five sets

SAN ANGELO Texas — Lake View squeaked past Levelland in five sets (25-21, 19-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13) Saturday afternoon at Lake View High School for a District 3-4A win.

Junior Mikaila Wagner led the way for the Maidens with 16 kills, five aces and 13 digs while freshman Quimani Hairston recorded six kills, three aces and five blocks.

With the win, Lake View improves to 13-10 overall, 3-5 in district and will hit the road to face Lubbock Estacado on Oct. 20.

