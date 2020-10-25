HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Snyder in regular season finale

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Lake View Volleyball team hosted Snyder in their final match of the season, and fell to the Lady Tigers in four sets.



The Maidens finish the regular season 14-11 and 5-5 in District 3-4A. Lake View will still have the chance to clinch the final spot in the district in a play in match. Details are still to be determined. Stay with Concho Valley Homepage for updates.



