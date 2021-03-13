HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Monahans in non-district action

WALL, Texas — Wall saw the ball well Friday afternoon, recording 14 hits in its 15-0 mercy rule win over Brady in District 6-3A.

Sophomore infielder Rheanna Kleman led the charge at the plate for the Lady Hawks. Kleman finished two-for-three at the plate and drove in four runs on a single in the third and a single in fourth.

Shortstop Taylor Hunt, utility Reagan Smith and Jade Harper all recorded multiple hits for Wall. Hunt finished with three hits in four at bats.

Pitcher Rachel Cline recorded the win in the circle for the Lady Hawks, striking out five over five innings of work.

Alyssa Nino received the loss for Brady after allowing 13 runs on nine hits over two and a third innings.

Wall (8-6, 2-0) returns to action on March 13 at home against Merkel. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Brady (4-11, 0-2) will travel to Clyde on March 13 at 2 p.m.