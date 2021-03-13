HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Monahans in non-district action

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View lost a lead late in its 15-6 loss to Monahans on Friday.

The game was tied at six with Monahans batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored two runs for the Lady Loboes.

The Maidens tallied three hits while Monahans collected 13 hits in the high-scoring affair.

Senior Mikaila Wagner led Lake View at the plate with two hits in four appearances. Clarissa Fernandez received the loss in the circle for the Maidens after lasting five and two thirds innings, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and striking out five.

Lake View (8-7) will host Abilene Cooper (11-5) on March 16 at 5:30 p.m.

