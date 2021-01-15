HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Lubbock Estacado in district action

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View lost to Lubbock Estacado 66-50 Friday night in District 3-4A.

The Lady Mats controlled the game from start to finish as the Maidens fall to 7-10, 0-4 in district play.

Lake View returns to action on Jan. 19 at Snyder (9-10, 1-2). Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

