HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Lubbock Estacado in district action

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View lost to Lubbock Estacado 66-50 Friday night in District 3-4A.
The Lady Mats controlled the game from start to finish as the Maidens fall to 7-10, 0-4 in district play.
Lake View returns to action on Jan. 19 at Snyder (9-10, 1-2). Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.
