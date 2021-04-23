HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View drops season finale to Snyder after slow start

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 16-0 loss to Snyder Friday at Lake View High School.

The Maidens struggled to contain the high-powered Lady Tiger offense, allowing 16 runs on six hits.

Reagan Reeves went two-for-two at the play and led Lake View in hits.

This season can be classified as a successful year no matter what for the Lake View softball team. The Maidens picked up their first district win in five season and finished the year 2-8 in District 3-4A.

