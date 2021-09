SAN ANGELO-- The Lake View football program is still searching for its first win of the 2021 season.

The Chiefs (0-3) dropped their third straight game after falling to Sweetwater 47-20 last week.

Despite the slow start, head coach Hector Guevara is keeping his team motivated and focused on their next opponent.

Lake View faces Snyder at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

Hear what Guevara had to say about the matchup in the video above.