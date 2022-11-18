SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs hosted former district rival Andrews on the hardwood.

It was a slow start to this one, a defensive battle on both ends. At the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs had an 11-0 lead over the Mustangs.

Cam Griffen, for Lake View, gets the clean pass, sets his feet, and goes up for the shot.

Going into halftime, the Chiefs holding onto their lead, Taven White adds a little more insurance with a three-pointer right at the buzzer.

RJ Bohannon setting it back up for Lake View after scrambling for a few runs – he’ll pass it over to Tony Cabrera, who waits it out, and gets it in between three Andrews defenders.

The Chiefs not letting up in the fourth quarter, and with a sharp pass to Jayden Mermella, he’ll hit a smooth jumper to finish the night off.

Lake View held the Mustangs to only 29 points on the hardwood, which is thanks to their suffocating defense, which is already posing threats to teams early on.

The Lake View Chiefs get a 20-piece in this one, winning 49-29 over the Andrews Mustangs. The Chiefs will be back in action Monday, November 21st hosting Ballinger at 7:30 p.m.