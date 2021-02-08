HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks slip versus No. 14 Jim Ned, secure second-seed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA is hosting Wall tomorrow in a game with serious District 6-3A title implications.

A loss to the Hawks (18-5, 11-1) would give Wall its fourth straight district title. However, a win for TLCA (21-2, 10-2) would force a play-in game for the de facto championship.

Hear from Eagles Head Coach Kent Sherrill, senior guard Jevon Everitt and freshman guard Jaidden Villanueva ahead of Tuesday's big showdown at The Life Church. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.