ROBERT LEE, Texas — No. 19 Wall fell to No. 14 Jim Ned 42-32 in a District 6-3A tiebreaker game on Monday night.
Senior post Kamryn Williams led Wall with a game-high 11 points while senior post Kaitlyn Stephens added eight points. Junior guard Claire Graham tallied 11 points for the Lady Indians.
The Lady Hawks (22-4, 13-2) will face Sonora (12-8, 6-4) in the Class 3A Region I Bi-district round on Thursday. Time and location to be determined.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Hawks slip versus No. 14 Jim Ned, secure second-seed
