SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Wall Lady Hawk volleyball team dropped their first district match Tuesday night, falling in straight sets to Clyde.

The match-up, was a battle of the top two teams in District 6-3A as both began the second half of district action Tuesday.

With the loss, Wall drops to 5-1 in District 6-3A play, now in a tie for first with Clyde. The Lady Hawks are back in action on Saturday when they host TLCA San Angelo.