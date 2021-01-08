HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars overcome second-half deficit, take down Wink

BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger protected home court and its perfect record with a 61-45 win over TLCA Friday evening.

The Bearcats (15-0, 4-0) jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered it, handing TLCA (14-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season.

Ballinger will return to action on Jan. 12 at Wall (6-6, 2-1). Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m.. TLCA will host Brady (7-3, 0-2) next week.

