HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars overcome second-half deficit, take down Wink

CHRISTOVAL — Allison Vaughn scored a game-high 21 points and Christoval defeated Wink 45-40 in a District 7-2A matchup on Friday.
The Lady Cougars (14-3, 3-0 in district) overcame an eight-point halftime deficit but outscored the Lady Wildcats 27-14 in the second half to prevail.
Christoval hosts district rival Eldorado at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
