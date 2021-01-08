HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars overcome second-half deficit, take down Wink

CHRISTOVAL — Allison Vaughn scored a game-high 21 points and Christoval defeated Wink 45-40 in a District 7-2A matchup on Friday.

The Lady Cougars (14-3, 3-0 in district) overcame an eight-point halftime deficit but outscored the Lady Wildcats 27-14 in the second half to prevail.

Christoval hosts district rival Eldorado at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

