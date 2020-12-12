HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars earn road win over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Girls Basketball team defeated Irion County on the road, 42-28. The Lady Cougars improve to 6-3 with the win.

Irion County will host Eldorado at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15th. Christoval will host Blackwell at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



