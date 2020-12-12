HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars earn road win over Irion County

MERTZON, Texas– The Christoval Girls Basketball team defeated Irion County on the road, 42-28. The Lady Cougars improve to 6-3 with the win.
Irion County will host Eldorado at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15th. Christoval will host Blackwell at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
More Stories for you
• Six-man guru Granger Huntress discusses Sterling City vs May
SAN ANGELO — Sixmanfootball.com founder and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football insider Granger Huntress discussed the…
• Central faces Eastlake in 11th straight playoff appearance
For an 11th straight season under head coach Brent Davis, Central is playing a bi-district playoff game. The Bobcats…
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall blows past Colorado City
WALL — No. 9 Wall cruised past Colorado City 80-16 in a non-district contest on Tuesday.Kylie Philips scored a…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall overcomes slow start, beats Colorado City
WALL — The Wall boys basketball team defeated Colorado City 33-23 in a non-district matchup on Tuesday.The Hawks go on…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Eldorado cruises past TLCA
ELDORADO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles picked up a 50-22 win over TLCA Tuesday night at Eldorado High School.TLCA will t…
• HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA stomps Eldorado
ELDORADO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles picked up a 65-31 win over Eldorado Tuesday night at Eldorado High School.TLCA and E…