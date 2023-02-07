SAN ANGELO, TX. — Tuesday night, the final night for most girl’s basketball teams around the Concho Valley ended well for the Lady Cats of Central, picking up their eighth straight win, while in the nightcap, the Bobcats took a big step forward to making the playoffs as Central swept Midland High.

In the opener, the Lady Cats, who honored their seniors, would see two who are playing in their final game lead the way, as Jewels Perez had 14 points, and Alyssa Barron added 13 more in Central’s 52-25 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Cats now await who and where they will be playing in the Bi-District round of the playoffs, which are set to begin next Monday and Tuesday.

The Bobcats, who entered the evening in a three-way tie for second with Odessa High and Midland High, picked up a big home win Tuesday night over Midland High 71-48.

Kollin Allbright led the Cats with 18 points, Christian English with 15, and Jacob English and Jaedyn Gipson each had 14.

Central now sits in a two-way tie with Odessa High with 5-3 records in District 2-6A play. The Bobcats are back in action Friday on the road against district leader