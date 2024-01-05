SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Lady Cats basketball team opened up District 2-6A play Friday night with a 51-49 victory at home over #23 Frenship.

The Lady Cats, who held a double-digit lead for most of the game, held on late thanks to a game-sealing turnover on defense.

Neveah Hearne led Central with 21 points Friday night, while Makenna McMillan added 12.

The Lady Cats move to 14-10 on the year, and 1-0 in District 2-6A play, while Frenship drops to 22-3 and 0-1 in district play.

Central is back in action on Tuesday, January 9th when they host Midland Legacy.