SAN ANGELO, TX. — After falling in their district opener last Friday night on the road to Frenship, the Central Lady Cats got back in the win column Tuesday night picking up a sweep over Odessa.

The Lady Cats started hot and it carried through all night long, picking up a 25-7 set one victory. The second set, was much closer, but Central would prevail 26-24 before winning the third set 25-13.

With the win, the Lady Cats move to 1-1 in District 2-6A play, and 25-8 overall and are back in action Friday when they host Odessa Permian.