HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cats outlast Lady Eagles

SAN ANGELO– The Central Lady Cats take down the Abilene Lady Eagles in a 4-1 victory.



Central got things going in the first inning after Rylee Dehn singled to second bringing in Allie Talamantes. From there the Lady Cats had hot bats in the fourth, they would score two more runs. Then the winning run would come from Taylor Martin in the 5th inning.

Allie Talamantes pitched seven innings allowing six hits, one run and five strikeouts.

The Lady Cats will be back at home on Thursday, April 1st at 7 P.M. to play Frenship in a District 2-6A matchup.