SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Central Lady Cat basketball team improved to 2-0 in District 2-6A play Tuesday night with a 54-36 victory against Midland Legacy.

The Lady Cats, who started district play last Friday with an upset win over 23rd-ranked Frenship kept their momentum going to stay atop the district standings.

Ana Wierzowiecki led Central with 14 points in the victory, while both Nevaeh Hearne and Makenna McMillan added 13 on the evening.

With the victory, the Lady Cats push their overall record to 15-10 and are back in action Friday, January 12th when they travel to Odessa Permian.