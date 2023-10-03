SAN ANGELO, TX. — Both the Central and Wall volleyball teams picked up huge District wins Tuesday night, the Lady Cats on the road, and the Lady Hawks at home.

The Lady Cats handed Midland Legacy their first district loss Tuesday night, thanks to a come-from-behind victory that saw the Lady Cats win the fourth and fifth set to secure the victory to move to 3-1 in District 2-6A play.

Central won 21-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, and 15-8 and are back in action on Friday, October 6th at home against Midland High.

The Wall Lady Hawks remained perfect in District 6-3A action Tuesday night with a sweep over rival Jim Ned.

Wall won 25-17, 28-26, and 25-15 to move to 4-0 in district play, extending their streak to nine sets without allowing their opponent to claim a set.

The Lady Hawks are back in action on Saturday, October 7th at Ballinger.